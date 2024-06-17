I-35W crash causes fire, driver rescued by ‘good Samaritans’

A crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Sunday led to a vehicle involved catching fire, and bystanders helping save the driver.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 9:23 p.m., near I-35W and 28th Street.

When troopers arrived, they found a damaged vehicle that had crashed into the guardrail and then caught on fire.

Troopers extinguished the fire and removed the driver from the vehicle with the help of "good Samaritans" who had stopped.

The driver may have suffered from a controlled substance overdose, according to the State Patrol. Charges are currently pending.