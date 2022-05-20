Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

I-35W closing in Minneapolis this weekend

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Commuters traveling on northbound I-35W between Highway 62 and I-94 in Minneapolis can expect to encounter a weekend closure and detour beginning Friday, May 20.

During the closure, crews will repair concrete pavement on the stretch of highway, according to a MnDOT announcement. Drivers should follow the signed detour using westbound Highway 62, northbound Highway 100 and eastbound I-394 and I-94 to access I-35W.

Several ramps will also be closed as well beginning 9 p.m.

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 23. 