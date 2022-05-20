I-35W closing in Minneapolis this weekend

Commuters traveling on northbound I-35W between Highway 62 and I-94 in Minneapolis can expect to encounter a weekend closure and detour beginning Friday, May 20.

During the closure, crews will repair concrete pavement on the stretch of highway, according to a MnDOT announcement. Drivers should follow the signed detour using westbound Highway 62, northbound Highway 100 and eastbound I-394 and I-94 to access I-35W.

Several ramps will also be closed as well beginning 9 p.m.

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 23.