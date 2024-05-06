Expand / Collapse search

I-35W reopens in Bloomington after man was hit

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 6, 2024 7:25am CDT
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Interstate 35W at 90th Street in Bloomington was closed for hours after a man was hit on the highway Monday morning. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 6 a.m., a 39-year-old man crossed the interstate, and went up the hill leading to 90th Street. 

Minutes later, the man attempted to cross the interstate again when he was struck by a 39-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer, law enforcement said. MnDOT traffic cameras show the driver of the Ford Explorer pulled over after the crash. 

The 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, authorities say.

I-35W at 90th Street has since reopened after the crash.  

Traffic on Interstate 35W after the serious crash. Photo courtesy of MnDOT