I-35W closed between Hwy 62 and I-94 this weekend in Minneapolis

Both directions of I-35W between I-94 and Highway 62 will be closed this weekend in Minneapolis as crews work to complete the multi-year Downtown to Crosstown construction project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The section will reopen Monday at 5 a.m. That morning, crews will redirect northbound traffic onto brand new lanes.

During the weekend closure, the ramp from 4th Avenue/10th Street to I-35W south will be closed as well.

However, there will be some upcoming ramp closures beyond this weekend. The ramp from I-94 east to I-35W north will be closed from Monday, July 12 to Monday, July 16. The ramp from 5th Avenue to I-35W north will be closed Monday, July 12 to Friday, Sept. 3.

The project has been going on for four years. MnDOT officials say crews are scheduled to finish the project on Sept. 10.

