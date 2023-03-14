Expand / Collapse search

I-35E crash: Eagan police officer hurt; interstate closed near Yankee Doodle Road

By and Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:33AM
Eagan
FOX 9

I-35E northbound closed following crash

The video doesn't show the crash, just what happened before and after

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A section of Interstate 35E is closed Tuesday morning following a crash that appears to have involved an Eagan police squad car, a semi-truck and a third vehicle. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is on the scene of an "injury" crash, but did not provide further details. 

The Eagan Police Department told FOX 9 an Eagan officer is recovering from injuries at Regions Hospital. The extent of their injuries — and whether others were injured — hasn't been released. 

Eagan squad car involved in crash that closed I-35E

An Eagan Police Department squad car was apparently involved in a crash that closed Interstate 35E in Eagan Tuesday morning. FOX 9's Se Kwon has the latest.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene and will update this story throughout the morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

Image 1 of 4

An Eagan Police Department squad car was involved in a crash that closed Interstate 35E Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)