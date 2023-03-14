I-35E crash: Eagan police officer hurt; interstate closed near Yankee Doodle Road

A section of Interstate 35E is closed Tuesday morning following a crash that appears to have involved an Eagan police squad car, a semi-truck and a third vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is on the scene of an "injury" crash, but did not provide further details.

The Eagan Police Department told FOX 9 an Eagan officer is recovering from injuries at Regions Hospital. The extent of their injuries — and whether others were injured — hasn't been released.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene and will update this story throughout the morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.