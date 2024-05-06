Hy-Vee cream cheese spreads over salmonella concerns

article

Hy-Vee says a supplier has issued a recall affecting several of its cream cheese products due to concerns over potential Salmonella contamination.

The products include Hy-Vee cream cheese spread, whipped cream cheese spread, and cookies and cream mix.

The products were sold at Hy-Vee locations and Dollar Fresh Markets in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The affected products include:

Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz. (UPC 0075450096132) -- Use by 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024 (Lot number N/A)

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 oz. (UPC 0075450096120) -- Use by 10/1/2024 (Lot number N/A)

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC 0075450486740) -- Use by 12/5/2024 (Lot number: 24073)

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC 0075450486740) -- Use by 12/1/2024 (Lot number: 24101)

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC 0075450486740) -- Use by 12/5/2024 (Lot number: 24117)

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC 0075450486730) -- Use by 12/5/2024 (Lot number: 24073)

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC 0075450486730) -- Use by 12/1/2024 (Lot number: 24101)

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC 0075450486730) -- Use by 12/5/2024 (Lot number: 24117)

HyVee cookies and cream (Supplied)

The products have now been pulled from shelves. Customers who own the products should throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

At this point, Hy-Vee says there have been no reports of illness from the products. Salmonella can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and chills. If you have consumed any of these products and are suffering from symptoms, you should contact a doctor.

Hy-Vee says customers with questions can call (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.