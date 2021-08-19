Hurricane Grace makes Mexico landfall as Fred leaves 35 unaccounted for in NC

Hurricane Grace made landfall on Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Thursday as forecasters continued to monitor two other storms — including Tropical Depression Fred which swept through North Carolina this week and left dozens unaccounted for.

Grace's center struck just south of Tulum, Mexico, at 4:45 a.m. CDT with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and pushing a dangerous storm surge, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meanwhile, officials said 35 people were unaccounted for late Wednesday in Haywood County, North Carolina, after Tropical Depression Fred blew through the region. Dozens of others were rescued from flooded areas after downpours washed out bridges and swamped homes.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. There were at least 70 water rescue efforts in Buncombe County, spokesperson Lillian Govus said, and 911 call records show 2,400 calls within 24 hours, more than twice the typical volume.

Unconfirmed tornados unleashed by the stormy weather already caused damage in places in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as Fred moved north, well inland from the coastal areas that usually bear the brunt of tropical weather. One death was reported in Florida, where authorities said a driver hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City.

Fred's remnants had moved into Pennsylvania and New York by early Thursday, and although the post-tropical cyclone no longer had much of a swirling center, it was still capable of spawning tornadoes and other dangerous weather. Rich Otto, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said rainfall is forecast to range from 2-4 inches, with some spots of 6 inches, across a swathe from Pennsylvania to New England through Friday.

"The bigger threat is probably just the chances of flooding and widespread flood watches that are in effect right now," he said.

Eyes were also on Tropical Storm Henri, which was moving toward the U.S. coast on Thursday. Forecasters said it was on a path that's more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states late this weekend and early next week. Its top sustained winds were holding steady at 70 mph, and the hurricane center warned of storm surges, wind and rain that could affect East Coast.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Henri forms in the Atlantic, south of Bermuda

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.