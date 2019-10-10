Hunter finds body in rural Mankato, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area in rural Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday around 9:38 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of northeast Highway 83 and County Road 12. A hunter reported finding a partially decaying human body.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will be completing an autopsy and making an identification.

The case is still under investigation in conjunction with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.