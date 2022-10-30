Hundreds of volunteers search in Eagan for missing man, Bryce Borca

Search efforts continue to find a man who went missing in Eagan, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, October 30. He hasn't been seen since.

According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.

Crews searched the area near the Minnesota River on Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road throughout the day Sunday, with police asking people who live in the area to check their property.

"We've had the Minnesota State Patrol and their helicopter up. Multiple drones have been utilized to search the area. We've done a really, really extensive search of the area with the hopes of bringing Bryce home," said Roger New, chief of the Eagan Police Department.

At the request of Borca’s family, hundreds of volunteers showed up bright and early Monday to help search for him. Police were able to ping his phone nearby before it died, so they targeted their search efforts in the wooded area along the Minnesota River.

Eagan police have issued a missing person alert for Bryce Borca. (Supplied)

"That’s never supposed to happen to somebody you know. It was shocking. It's just surprising we haven't found anything at this point," said Abbie Dittman, a friend of Borca.

Police confirmed Borca left a party early Sunday and they're not concerned about foul play, but they offered few details beyond that out of respect for his family.

"I spent a lot of time with Bryce's mother and father today, and if I could pass along their appreciation to all those volunteers that came out today," New said.

Even the chief could not believe how many volunteers showed up to help early Monday morning. At the height, there were 250 friends and even complete strangers who wanted to help look for any sign of Borca.

"I'm retired, I have the time, and I wanted to support this family," said volunteer John Reinhardt. "A lot of people are hurting and a kid's lost, and we need to find him."

In a tweet on Monday, Eagan Police said: "At this time, Eagan Police are requesting no more assistance in helping search for Bryce Borca. We will update this post if we do need more people - thank you!"

Police asked Monday afternoon for people who live in an area south of Lone Oak Road, west of Pilot Knobb and north of Silver Bell Road to check their outdoor security cameras from 2-4 a.m. on October 30 for any signs of Borca.

Anyone with information on Borca's whereabouts is asked to call the Eagan PD at 651-675-5876 or Bryan Hughes at 651-675-5827.