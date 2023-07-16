Human remains Found along Nemadji River in Carlton County

Human remains were discovered on the bank of the Nemadji River on Saturday afternoon in Carlton County.

The remains were initially spotted by a family canoeing on the river southeast of the intersection of the Soo Line ATV Trail and Highway 2, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, along with first responders from Carlton and Wrenshall Fire & Rescue and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, navigated the wooded terrain and located the remains with the assistance of the original 911 caller, the release says.

The remains have since been recovered and handed over to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation. The identity of the deceased will be released once the remains have been identified and the person's family has been notified.

The investigation into the incident continues.