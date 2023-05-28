Howard Lake fire damages historic church, home
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large fire in Howard Lake on Sunday spread to at least two structures including a church.
Crews have been working Sunday afternoon to battle the fire along Seventh Avenue at 10th Street. Aerial video from FOX 9's helicopter shows damage to the rear of a home and to the Saint James Lutheran Church down the street.
The only clear visible exterior damage to the church is burn damage to the steeple. According to a 2016 article from the Herald Journal, the church was built in 1902.
Fire crews and two ladder trucks are helping with the battle.
FOX 9 has reached out to Howard Lake Fire Department for more details. We will update this story as more information is made available.
