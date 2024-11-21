Here's how much Minnesotans will spend on holiday shopping this year

The Brief A new study from WalletHub shows the holiday budgets in cities across the U.S., including Minnesota. According to the study, holiday sales are expected to rise between 2.5% and 3.5% from last year, even amid increased credit card debts across the country. A few Minnesota cities rank in the top 100 highest budgets for holiday shopping.



Holiday sales in 2024 are expected to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% from last year, reaching more than $980 billion, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the U.S. cities with the largest holiday budgets, WalletHub compared more than 500 cities across five key metrics: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Highest Minnesota holiday budgets

Four Minnesota cities ranked in the top 100 highest holiday shopping budgets in the U.S.

Plymouth has the biggest budget in the state, ranking at No. 22 in the study. The city's holiday shopping budget is $2,969.

Next is Woodbury, with a budget of $2,757 and a ranking of No. 29.

Third is Maple Grove, whose budget is $2,390 and has a ranking of No. 51. Finally, there is Eagan, with a budget of $2.342 and a ranking of No. 55.

Lowest Minnesota holiday budgets

Throughout the study, most Minnesota cities were ranked in about the middle.

After Eagan, Bloomington has a holiday shopping budget of $1,675, with a ranking of No. 123.

Rochester is not much lower, with a budget of $1,670 and a ranking of No. 126.

Minneapolis is the next lowest, having a budget of $1,601, and a ranking of No. 146. St. Paul is ranked 218 with a budget of $1,398.

According to the study, Duluth has the second-lowest holiday spending budget in the state, with a ranking of No. 283 and a budget of $1,223.

The Minnesota city with the lowest holiday budget is St. Cloud with $1,172 and is ranked No. 309.

Holiday spending budgets across U.S., according to WalletHub:

