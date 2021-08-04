Expand / Collapse search

How Minnesotans can claim their $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
(FOX 9) - Starting Wednesday, Minnesotans can now submit their request to get a $100 reward from the State of Minnesota for getting their COVID-19 vaccine

The incentive is the latest attempt to increase low vaccination rates in Minnesota as the Delta variant sparks a surge in new infections across the U.S. 

The $100 incentive is available for any Minnesotan ages 12 and up who gets vaccinated between Aug. 15. The money will come in the form of a Visa gift card.

Eligible Minnesotans can submit their request for the $100 reward here. The rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions. 

