How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Minnesota

All Minnesotans 16 years old and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

For anyone who was waiting to get their vaccine because they want to let more vulnerable people get it first, MDH infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says "it’s OK now to take your place in line."

Some people think they will still have to work too hard to hunt down a vaccine appointment, but Ehresmann says people "don’t have to be up in the middle of the night or be a computer whiz to get an appointment at this point."

Health officials say people should take the first shot that is offered to them, whether it is the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are plenty of options to schedule a vaccine appointment, whether it is through the state, county, your health care provider or a local pharmacy. Check out the state’s vaccine locator map to find a vaccine provider in your area.

State of Minnesota

Sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be randomly selected to schedule an appointment at one of the state’s community vaccination sites.

If you are selected for an appointment, you will be notified via email, text or phone by Primary Bio, Vault Health or SpeciaLysts (Solv). Emails will arrive from support@primarybio.com, mnvaccineteam@updates.vaulthealth.com, or Solv (SpecialLysts), so be sure to keep an eye on your spam folder. Phone calls will arrive from 954-716-7771.

Health systems

Minnesotans can contact their health care provider to schedule a vaccine appointment. Make sure your contact information is in your MyChart account with your health care provider so they can contact you if they have available appointments.

Pharmacies

Minnesotans can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments directly on pharmacy websites. Here are some of the pharmacies offering vaccine appointments:

If you are having trouble finding an appointment, visit the Vaccine Spotter website, which is a tool created to help people track down COVID-19 vaccine appointment openings at pharmacies across Minnesota. The website is updated every few minutes.

Counties or community clinics

Some counties are hosting their own vaccination clinics. Search your county or city name along with words like "vaccine clinic" or "COVID-19 vaccine" to see if there are any in your area.

Still can't find an appointment? Enlist the Vaccine Hunters

The Vaccine hunters Facebook group helps eligible people across Minnesota find and sign up for vaccine appointments. Join the Facebook group here or visit mnvaccinehunters.com for more information.