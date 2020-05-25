How Minnesotans are observing Memorial Day amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

On Memorial Day, we pause to remember all military members who have lost their lives while serving our country. But, this year’s ceremonies will be different as large gatherings are prohibited due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY

The Fort Snelling National Cemetery is doing its annual ceremony online, with a video on YouTube. The virtual ceremony features events that normally happen at Fort Snelling every Memorial Day, including musical performances from military bands and speeches from political leaders, like Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

STATE VETERANS CEMETERIES

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a virtual Memorial Day program this year in place of live events at the three State Veterans Cemeteries.

MDVA worked with Twin Cities Public Television to create a 30-minute Memorial Day program entitled “Always Remember: A Minnesota Tribute to Veterans We’ve Lost.” The program will include remarks from Gov. Tim Walz and Commissioner Larry Herke, personal stories, music and a rifle salute traditionally included in a live event.

The program will be broadcast across the state on TPT at 7:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

LAKEWOOD CEMETERY

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis will also be doing a virtual ceremony this year. The video is already posted on their website.

The cemetery is open on Monday, but there will be no tours.

COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE FLYOVER

To honor fallen service members, the Commemorative Air Force is playing over 15 local cemeteries on Monday.

A B-25 bomber will take off from Fleming Field in South St. Paul at 11 a.m. and travel around the Twin Cities

CAR PARADE AT MINNEAPOLIS VA HOSPITAL



A car parade will take place on Memorial Day to honor veterans at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.

The parade is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Participating cars are urged to start lining up at 11:15 along 52nd Street.