Virtual Memorial Day program to replace live events at State Veterans Cemeteries this year

Memorial Day in Minnesota will look a little different this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday it will hold a virtual Memorial Day program this year in place of live events at the three State Veterans Cemeteries.

MDVA said it is working with Twin Cities Public Television to create a 30-minute Memorial Day program entitled “Always Remember: A Minnesota Tribute to Veterans We’ve Lost.” The program will include remarks from Gov. Tim Walz and Commissioner Herke, personal stories, music and a rifle salute traditionally included in a live event.

The program will be broadcast across the state on TPT at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25.