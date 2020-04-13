Horse found shot to death in Wabasha County

An investigation is underway after a horse was found shot to death in rural Mazeppa, Minnesota, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the call on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. The person told police they had been helping the owners care for the horse, which had last been checked on the night before. The next day, they found the house lying dead in the field with a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office at (651)565-3361.