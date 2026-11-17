The Brief A local nonprofit is collecting bottled water donations for residents at an Inver Grove Heights mobile home park who have gone more than six weeks without safe drinking water. Water problems at Skyline Village mobile home park began in early October after E. coli was detected in the drinking water system. Despite weeks of treatment, officials have not announced when residents will have safe drinking water again.



Residents at a mobile home park in Inver Grove Heights have gone weeks without safe drinking water, and now the community is stepping up to help as people still don't know when they'll have usable water again.

Skyline Village mobile home park water contamination

What we know:

The Skyline Village mobile home park has been struggling with water issues since the first week of October.

Now, more than six weeks later, people living there are trying to find out when they'll get clean water again.

This all started after the city found E. coli in a drinking water sample last month.

Inver Grove Heights water contamination timeline

The backstory:

On Oct. 3, a water test found E. coli in the system.

The city issued a boil water advisory and began flushing the water system in hopes of removing any contamination. However, this was not successful.

The city then began temporarily cleaning the system using chlorine.

Soon after, the system experienced a power failure that caused it to lose all water pressure. A water pump also failed and needed to be replaced.

After two more weeks of cleaning the system with chlorine, the E. coli was gone, but a different type of bacteria was found, leading to the system needing another two weeks of cleaning.

What's next:

Water samples were taken again Monday, and the results are pending.

It's unclear when residents will have safe drinking water again.

Community collects water donations for Skyline Village residents

What you can do:

The park's property management company has provided some bottled water for residents, but local officials are now asking the community for help.

The nonprofit Parent Care Collective is collecting donations.

Anyone who would like to pitch in can drop off cases or jugs of water at Minikahda Mini Storage in South St. Paul.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing to oversee the mobile home park's response.