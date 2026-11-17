The Brief The publicly funded recount for the Minnesota Senate District 33 race between Republican Rep. Karin Housley and Democrat Nat Smith will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. Another recount is scheduled to start Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Minnesota House District 32A, where incumbent Republican Rep. Nolan West leads Democrat Amanda Matchett by just 22 votes. Two other Minnesota races are expected to go to recounts — Minnesota Senate District 4 and U.S. Congressional District 1 — but recounts will not take place until after the state canvassing board certifies the election results on Thursday.



The recount in the race for Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers the Stillwater area, will begin Tuesday—one of four Minnesota races that do not yet have an official winner.

Minnesota Senate District 33 recount

Big picture view:

In Minnesota Senate District 33, Republican incumbent Karin Housley is leading Democrat Nat Smith by 42 votes, qualifying for a publicly funded recount. The election results will be certified on Wednesday.

What's next:

The recount will get underway at 9 a.m.

Minnesota House District 32A recount

Big picture view:

Another recount is scheduled to start Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Minnesota House District 32A, which covers the Blaine area. Incumbent Republican Rep. Nolan West leads Democrat Amanda Matchett by just 22 votes.

Recounts expected in 2 other races

What we know:

Two additional races also fall within the margins of a publicly funded recount, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

Because both districts span multiple counties, a recount cannot begin until after the state canvassing board certifies the election results, which is set to happen on Thursday.

RELATED: Election recounts in Minnesota: How do they work and who pays for them?

Minnesota Senate District 4

In Minnesota Senate District 4, which covers the Detroit Lakes area, only four votes separate Republican Austin Peterson and Democrat Rep. Rob Kupec. Kupec was first elected in 2022.

If Kupec requests a recount, it will likely start on Nov. 23, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

Minnesota CD-1

U.S. Congressional District 1 race is also expected to go to a recount. Democrat Jake Johnson leads Republican Rep. Brad Finstad by 323 votes.

Johnson, a math teacher in Rochester, claimed victory after election night. His narrow lead over Finstad marked an upset in the district and surprised even some liberal voters.

If Finstad requests a recount, it would take place during the week of Nov. 30–Dec. 4, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

What we don't know:

It is not known whether the losing candidate in either race will request a recount once the results are certified.