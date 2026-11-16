The Brief Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke the pretrial release of a Minnesota man accused of Medicaid fraud, alleging he engaged in witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Feisal Mohamed Elmi, 46, is accused of participating in an $8.2 million Medicaid fraud scheme involving autism therapy services in Minnesota. Prosecutors say two former employees declined meetings with investigators after Elmi allegedly contacted them.



A Minnesota man already facing charges in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme is now accused of witness tampering and obstruction of justice in new court documents filed by federal authorities as they seek to revoke his pretrial release.

Fraud suspect accused of witness tampering

What we know:

Feisal Mohamed Elmi, 46, was one of seven people charged last month after federal authorities conducted a series of raids across the state.

Elmi is accused of taking part in an $8.2 million scheme to defraud the state's autism therapy program involving his company Aspen Associates LLC. He faces 11 counts of health care fraud.

Authorities said Elmi submitted false claims for services that weren't provided. Sometimes, authorities said the provider was found to be out of the country when they were supposedly providing the service.

Prosecutors also allege that Elmi billed Medicaid nearly identical amounts for services, regardless of the type of service provided or the number of hours involved.

The backstory:

In court documents filed late last week, federal prosecutors are looking to revoke Elmi's pretrial release, accusing him of engaging in witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say, in recent days, authorities have reached out to two witnesses in the case for trial preparation meetings. According to prosecutors, one former Aspen employee reported that Elmi instructed the employee not to speak with law enforcement and claimed his attorney represented former Aspen employees. A second former employee reported receiving a voicemail from Elmi indicating that Aspen had an attorney that represented employees. Both subsequently declined meetings with investigators.

However, when prosecutors spoke with Elmi's defense, she said the situation appeared to be a misunderstanding, and she would no longer be representing Aspen as a company while she was working on Elmi's criminal case.

Local perspective:

Prosecutors also say Elmi booked a one-way ticket to the United Kingdom after news reports became public that a social worker associated with his business had been arrested. Authorities say the booked flight was a "clear attempt to avoid any legal ramifications."

The government also alleges that Elmi wired $500,000 to purchase property in Africa.

Defense responds

The other side:

In response to the government's motion, Elmi's defense disputes the prosecutor's characterization of the alleged tampering.

Defense attorneys point out that the statute bars individuals from using "intimidation, threats, corrupt persuasion, or misleading conduct" to hinder, delay or prevent a witness from speaking with law enforcement.

The defense argues that not every communication with a witness is necessarily criminal, even if it results in the witness choosing not to speak with investigators. The defense also argues that truthful statements about access to legal representation wouldn't meet the threshold stated above.

More arguments:

As for the flight to the United Kingdom, the defense states that Elmi made his travel plans clear during his first court appearance and sought the court's approval for the travel. According to the court documents, Elmi was seeking permission to visit his young children who live abroad. However, prosecutors pointed out in their documents that the move was recent, stating Elmi's entire family had moved internationally recently.

However, his defense now states that Elmi has since surrendered his passport. Elmi's attorneys also point out the reason prosecutors know about the property purchase in Africa is that Elmi disclosed it in his tax filings.

Big picture view:

The defense also argues that the request to detain Elmi should receive heightened scrutiny in light of the Trump administration's rhetoric about Minnesota's Somali community.

The complaint cites President Trump's repeated anti-Somali statements and the administration's approach to fraud in Minnesota.

"Mr. Elmi is entitled to the same statutory protections, the same individualized consideration, and the same impartial administration of justice as every other person appearing before this Court," the response reads. "His liberty is not less worthy of protection because he is Somali. His family relationships are not inherently more suspicious because they cross international borders. And the Government's allegations are not entitled to greater deference because they arise in a politically prominent category of federal prosecutions."