Hopkins Uber assault: Police arrest man after Uber driver seriously injured

The Brief Hopkins police arrested a man after an Uber driver was assaulted and left with serious injuries. Authorities responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday and found an injured man near the intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard. The suspect was arrested near where the victim was found, and investigators say the incident "involved an Uber rideshare interaction." Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and will share more information when it is available.



Police arrested an assault suspect after an Uber driver was found with serious injuries near an intersection in Hopkins.

Hopkins assault leaves man seriously injured, suspect arrested

What we know:

Hopkins police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14,

Investigators then found an injured man near the intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard and determined that an assault happened, authorities say.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Local perspective:

Officers say they then found a man nearby and arrested him.

Authorities say the incident "involved an Uber rideshare interaction" and that the victim was the Uber driver.

Hopkins police say they believe the assault was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has asked the Hopkins Police Department if there is any indication that this was a hate crime. The department responded by saying, "This remains an active investigation, and we are continuing to work to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident."

In a statement to FOX 9, Uber responded to the attack by saying: "We are shocked and horrified by the details of this senseless attack. We banned the rider from the Uber platform, and we are keeping the driver and his loved ones in our thoughts. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."