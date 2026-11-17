The Brief A federal judge ruled Tuesday that portions of the search warrant records tied to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will be released with redactions. More than a dozen news organizations are seeking access to the records, arguing it's a matter of public interest. The Justice Department opposes releasing the documents, citing an ongoing investigation.



A federal judge has ordered portions of search warrant records tied to the investigation of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and the search of her Washington, D.C., home to be released with redactions following a hearing on Tuesday.

Judge orders release of search warrant records

What we know:

Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued a ruling Tuesday that portions of the search warrant records in the Rep. Omar case will be released with redactions.

The judge directed prosecutors to submit redacted versions of the documents, including the search warrant docket sheet, by Friday, Nov. 20. However, the search warrant affidavit is excluded from the release.

The court plans to publish the redacted versions no earlier than 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, unless the order is stayed. Media organizations seeking access to the records have until Nov. 30 to respond to the proposed redactions.

The judge said the court would not publish any redacted materials without first speaking with the government.

Media seeking access to records

The backstory:

Judge Boasberg heard arguments in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday over requests from media organizations to unseal records related to the Oct. 12 search of Omar's home.

More than a dozen news organizations filed a request in October seeking access to the search warrant and related court documents. The filing argues that the public interest and significance of a search warrant executed at a congresswoman's home outweigh the need to keep the records sealed.

The other side:

However, the Justice Department is opposing the immediate release of the documents, arguing that making them public could compromise an active federal criminal investigation.

The Justice Department said it does not necessarily oppose releasing some of the records with redactions once the warrant has been fully executed and a charging decision has been made public, according to its October filing.

Ilhan Omar's home searched

Dig deeper:

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 as part of an investigation reportedly involving her immigration paperwork.

Omar previously described as many as 25 agents searching her home for about four to five hours and took 17 items she described as "bizarre," including several phones, notebooks belonging to her husband, a camera and a Somali-language children's book.

READ MORE: Ilhan Omar reveals details of federal raid, plans to move out of DC home

What they're saying:

Omar said she still does not understand why the search lasted that long when the warrant largely focused on electronic devices.

"I don't think anybody still has an understanding of what is happening. I mean, it doesn't make any sense that they would raid a house to take my phone …" Omar said in an interview with MS Now on Oct. 21. "So to come that early to take my phone just sounded obnoxious. It still sounds obnoxious."

Omar has denied wrongdoing and criticized the search as politically motivated. She has not been charged.