Hopkins police search for suspect after woman assaulted on trail

Hopkins police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she was assaulted on a trail.

Police say Thursday at 7 p.m. a woman noticed a teenage boy on a bicycle approach her near the intersection of Lake Street NE and Tyler Avenue N. She told police he followed her as she went on the LRT trail north of 2nd Street NE and east of Highway 169. He then assaulted her on the trail. The woman managed to get away after she screamed for help.

She described the boy as likely 16 to 17 years old with an afro hairstyle about two to three inches long. At the time, he was wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt and light blue shorts. He was last seen riding a dark colored mountain bike north on the trail toward Highway 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopkins Police Department or call 911.