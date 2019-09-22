Homecoming dance shuts down early after possible threat in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

A high school homecoming dance was shut down early Saturday night after a perceived threat in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

According to police, a school resource officer at Simley High School began investigating a possible threat at the dance. Administrators were unable to substantiate the perceived threat.

However, police said that in the best interest of safety, the department and school administrators decided to shut down the Homecoming dance early.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department will be working with Simley High School Administration to further investigate the situation.