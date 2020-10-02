Home air purifier systems can help prevent spread of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic says

Having an air purifier system in your home can help protect you against COVID-19, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic.

Portable air cleaners and purifiers exchange clean air more rapidly so the virus does not circulate in the air, which is particularly important if you are having people in your home. Experts say you want to look for a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

Even if you are six feet apart from someone, scientists have found that tinier particles called aerosols can linger in the air for minutes to hours and can spread through a room and build up in concentration if the room has poor ventilation. Inhaling them can put you at risk of contracting COVID-19.

An air filter cannot kill the virus, but it can catch tiny particles and hold them so they cannot circulate in the air, according to the Mayo Clinic. But, experts say it is important to change the filter in a timely manner.

The Mayo Clinic offered the following tips on how to use a portable air filter:

Place the air cleaner in the room that you spend the most time in or where vulnerable people spend the most time.

Direct the airflow of the air cleaner so it does not blow directly from one person to another.

However, using air purifiers and filters is only one of several tools you should use to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. Health experts say other things you should do to protect yourself from the coronavirus are wearing a mask, social distancing and using hand sanitizer.