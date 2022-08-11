Hit-and-run injures St. Paul bicyclist, driver flees and leaves car behind

A hit-and-run that injured a St. Paul bicyclist is still under investigation after the driver of the vehicle jumped into another, and left the one that caused the accident behind.

On Aug. 10, around 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Police officers responded to a hit-and-run crash with injuries after it was reported that a bicyclist was struck by a Honda minivan at the intersection of Agate and Cayuga Street.

The suspect who struck the bicyclist left the scene in a separate vehicle, believed to be a white Cadillac SUV. Meanwhile, the striking vehicle was left at the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist received minor injuries, but was transported to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.