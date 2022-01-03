Expand / Collapse search

Police question suspected driver in crash that killed girl, 8, in Brooklyn Center

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:52PM
Brooklyn Center
FOX 9

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol has located the vehicle and possible driver in the crash that killed 8-year-old Iliana Tasso on Dec. 30 in Brooklyn Center. The State Patrol said the driver is cooperating with investigators. 

The crash happened at 10:33 p.m. when a vehicle fatally struck the girl, then left the scene traveling southbound on Highway 252 at 66th Street.

Tasso lived nearby. She was walking and she was alone, according to the State Patrol.

