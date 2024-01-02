Minnesota weather: A brief thaw as clouds build again

After a brief tease of sun early Tuesday, clouds return for most of the day.

A brief thaw is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 30s in the Twin Cities. A quick cold front will bring some spotty flurries late Tuesday, with a low of 26 degrees expected.

A slightly brighter and chillier day is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high of around 29 degrees. The high on Thursday will be around 27 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to this weekend, a dash of light snow is possible on Saturday, with a high of around 34 degrees. Snowflakes will linger on Sunday, with scattered flurries possible and a high of around 32 degrees.

Here is your seven-day forecast: