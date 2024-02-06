Fire destroys Historic Lutsen Lodge for 3rd time in 75 years

An overnight fire has destroyed the historic Lutsen Resort lodge in northern Minnesota.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said crews were notified of a fire alarm at the Lutsen Resort's main lodge just before 12:30 a.m. Staff members reported seeing smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area of the lodge. The sheriff's office said the building was "completely engulfed" in flames.

There were no guests on site and no injuries were reported.

The lodge posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning of the blaze, writing, "The Historic Lutsen Lodge has been taken by a devastating fire this evening…. A total loss to the lodge building…. Fires in 1949, 1951 and 2024. The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuild back better."

Pictured the Lutsen Resort lodge on fire. (Courtesy: Chris Miller)

The lodge had previously burned down in fires in 1949 and 1951.

7 months after Papa Charlie's fire

Last year, a popular restaurant in the area, Papa Charlie's, was also destroyed after an early morning fire.

Lutsen fire investigation

The Minnesota Fire Marshall is investigating the fire. Responding departments included Lutsen Fire, Tofte Fire, Tofte First Responders, Grand Marais Fire, Maple Hill Fire, Gunflint Fire, Finland Fire, Silver Bay Fire, Grand Portage Fire, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

