Lutsen's beloved Papa Charlie's bar and restaurant destroyed in fire

A popular bar and restaurant in Lutsen, Minnesota, burned down early Saturday morning.

Witnesses' video shows that Papa Charlie's, a staple in the Lutsen Mountains ski area north of Duluth known for its live music and vibrant atmosphere, was largely destroyed by the flames.

Fox 21 in Duluth reports that the fire began sometime before 5 a.m. Saturday.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page later that morning, "Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's restaurant today in a fire. We thank the six local volunteer fire departments that responded, keeping the fire contained to the Papa Charlie's building and keeping everyone safe," the post read.