Driver dies after crashing into ditch, striking trees near Highway 36

A 46-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Roseville Saturday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., Earl Christopher Anderson, of Brooklyn Park, was driving a Cadillac Escalade east on Highway 36 when it began to exit to Dale Street and went off the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's incident report. The SUV veered into a ditch then hit a fence, rolled and hit several trees until coming to a stop.

State Patrol says Anderson was not wearing his seatbelt and "speed was a factor in the crash." He died at the scene.

The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.