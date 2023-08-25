Highway 252 closing in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center this weekend

A weekend closure will see southbound Highway 252 between Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park and Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center unavailable for drivers from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

During the same stretch, 66th Avenue will also close at Highway 252, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT says the closure is needed so crews can make signal system modifications at the intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue, remove the free right-turn from eastbound 66th Avenue to southbound Highway 252 in the southwest corner of the intersection and repave the roadway.

The department will also be making interim improvements to Highway 252 to improve the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.