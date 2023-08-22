Highway 169 northbound closing Wednesday, nightly until Friday

article

Highway 169 northbound will close nightly from Plymouth to New Hope beginning Wednesday evening.

Due to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers setting beams for the County Road 9 bridge that crosses Highway 169, the stretch of highway will be closed to commuters between I-394 and 49th Avenue, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Friday.

Detours will direct drivers to take I-394, I-494 and I-94 to get around the closures.