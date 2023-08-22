Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Highway 169 northbound closing Wednesday, nightly until Friday

(FOX 9) - Highway 169 northbound will close nightly from Plymouth to New Hope beginning Wednesday evening.

Due to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers setting beams for the County Road 9 bridge that crosses Highway 169, the stretch of highway will be closed to commuters between I-394 and 49th Avenue, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Friday.

Detours will direct drivers to take I-394, I-494 and I-94 to get around the closures.

