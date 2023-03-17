Highway 10 in Anoka closed this weekend

article

Highway 10 in Anoka will be closed in both directions starting Friday night and will reopen early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the busy highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, until 5 a.m. Monday, March 20, between 7th Avenue and Ferry Street so crews can demolish the Ferry Street Bridge that goes over Highway 10.

Highway 10 will close this weekend in Anoka. (FOX 9)

As a result, the Ferry Street bridge will also be closed to traffic in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, and remain closed until the bridge is reconstructed, which is expected to be through this fall.

Motorists who need to take Highway 10 through Anoka can take Highway 610, Interstate 94 and Highway 101 around Anoka. Local traffic can follow the posted detours.

After this weekend's closure, Highway 10 will be open with a single lane in each direction between Ferry Street and 7th Avenue. This will be the case through this fall as work resumes.

This is part of a MnDOT-City of Anoka joint project to repair aging roads and bridges, and built new interchanges on Highway 10 between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue in Anoka. MnDOT says the rebuilt road will "improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety" along Highway 10. This project is expected to wrap up by the spring of 2024.

The project's website is here.