MN high school student dies following rollover crash

article

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office along with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report of a crash in the city of Randolph, Minnesota.

According to authorities, a vehicle was driving northbound on Highway 56 when it left the road. It then entered the right ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver has since been identified as Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue.

At the time of the crash, road conditions were icy and Geiger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

On Thursday, members of the community created a memorial for Geiger at the site of the crash.