Hiding burglar says 'Ho ho ho' and threatens to 'ruin Christmas' in Sparta, Wisconsin

Barking dogs led a family to a man hiding in their bedroom closet in Sparta, Wisconsin last week.

Sparta Police say on Dec. 10 around 7:30 p.m. a woman noticed her dogs barking at her bedroom closet. With another family member, they were unable to open the door, and noticed fingers at the bottom of the door holding it closed.

A male voice from inside the closet said, “Ho ho ho!” and threatened to ruin Christmas if the door was opened.

The residents of the house called 911. At that time, the man inside the closet fled, entered a nearby garage, then entered another residence. A dog at the second residence also started barking, alerting the owner, who scared off the suspect.

Officers were able to track footprints in the snow to another garage. When they tried to open the garage using a key pad, it was immediately closed from inside. After a few more attempts, officers were able to gain entry to the garage.

Inside they found Kabian Coleman, 32, of Rock Island. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Trespassing. He also admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Based on witness and suspect statements, it did not appear Coleman intended to harm anyone.