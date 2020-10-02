Here's what to do if you attended Trump's Minnesota campaign events

The Minnesota Department of Health issued a statement Friday about the public health response following President Donald Trump and others testing positive for COVID-19 after visiting Minnesota Wednesday.

The president attended a fundraiser in Shorewood Wednesday afternoon before holding a campaign rally in Duluth. Prominent members of Minnesota’s Republican Party also greeted Trump on the tarmac at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and several flew to the rally with him on Air Force One.

MDH said there is a risk that people may have contracted COVID-19 at the Duluth rally and other events associated with the president’s visit. State health officials said community transmission was already high in St. Louis County prior to Wednesday’s rally and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it.

WHAT TO DO NEXT

MDH offered the following guidance for people who attended events associated with the president’s visit Wednesday:

Anyone who attended events associated with the president’s visit and now have symptoms: Get tested right away

Anyone who attended events associated with the president’s visit, but do NOT have symptoms: Still consider getting tested.

MDH is recommending people get tested even if they do not have symptoms because some people may not develop or recognize symptoms and people can spread the virus even without displaying symptoms. People should get tested five to seven days after the event. If they test negative, they should get tested again around 12 days after the event.

Anyone who was in direct contact with President Trump or known COVID-19 cases: Quarantine for 14 days and get tested. MDH says a 14-day quarantine is necessary regardless of test results.

Anyone who attended any large group gathering, especially one with limited social distancing and/or masking: Be alert to potential symptoms of COVID-19 infection and limit social interactions for 14 days, even if you do not feel sick.

WHERE TO GET TESTED

MDH says people should get tested in their home communities and seek testing from their health care provider when possible.

You can find the testing site nearest you here.

If you are in the Duluth area and wish to get tested, there is a testing site set up at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

There will also be seven community testing sites set up around the state next week, according to MDH. Testing at these sites is free and you do not need insurance or identification. The locations for those sites are as follows: