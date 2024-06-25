Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, La Crosse County
13
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Hennepin County candidate arrested, throws tarantula during dispute

By
Published  June 25, 2024 7:17pm CDT
Hennepin County
FOX 9

Hennepin Co. Commissioner candidate charged

A self-described conservative candidate running on "family values" for a vacant Hennepin County Commissioner seat was arrested on abuse charges on Friday. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the details, including an explanation from the candidate herself – who said she still intends to run in November.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A candidate for Hennepin County Commissioner is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged argument with her housemate.

Marissa Simonetti says she rented space to a local attorney who needed a quiet place to study for the California Bar Exam. However, the arrangement fell apart in less than three weeks.

There are questions about whether Simonetti should have been renting out space since she's not the homeowner. Regardless, the situation ended with Simonetti finding humor in the events, while Jackie Vasquez, her housemate, is definitely not laughing.

In the five-bedroom home, Simonetti was living upstairs, and Vasquez was staying on the lower level.

But on Friday, when things got heated, Vasquez started recording. Simonetti blasted loud Christian music, banged pots and pans, and screamed.

Then, she tossed a tarantula and various other items down the stairs – a move she said was an ode to the movie Home Alone.

"I mean, there is an element of humor to that movie, and at the end, what was I supposed to do?" Simonetti told FOX 9’s Karen Scullin. "And at the end of the day, unhinged got her out of the house."

Hennepin Co. Commissioner candidate interview [RAW]

A self-described conservative candidate running on "family values" for a vacant Hennepin County Commissioner seat was arrested on abuse charges on Friday following an altercation between her and a roommate. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has a wide-ranging interview with candidate Marissa Simonetti, who ultimately says she still plans on running for the seat.

The battle apparently started because Vasquez was complaining of a "spider infestation."

Simonetti says the complaints were nonstop, finally asking Vasquez to leave, but she wouldn’t.

She claims that Vasquez then sent harassing messages. 

"Perhaps I should have invited her up for tea and crumpets," Simonetti said in response to the escalating confrontation.

Vasquez says she wasn’t a squatter and paid $1,500 to stay there. Simonetti confirmed Vasquez did pay, but then talked in circles when questioned regarding who owns the home.

Despite the incident, Simonetti says she will still run for Hennepin County Commissioner.

"I’m good at creatively solving problems, and at the end of the day, I didn’t physically harm anybody. I’m a little unconventional in my ways—sometimes. I mean, I’m a silly goose," Simonetti said.

Now, there is a judge's order for the two to stay apart.

Vasquez has since moved out of the home.

Simonetti was granted a public defender, and her next court appearance is mid-July.