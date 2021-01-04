Hennepin Co. Attorney's Office 'unlikely' to be involved in Dolal Idd case charging decision

article

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it is "unlikely" it will be involved in a charging decision in last week’s deadly police shooting of 23-year-old Dolal Idd.

In a statement, the attorney’s office said five county attorneys in the Twin Cities metro signed an agreement last summer concerning deadly police encounters. The pact says prosecutors in the county where the incident occurred would not be involved in the investigation or charging decision in the case.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said instead, one of the other counties—Anoka, Dakota, Ramsey or Washington—will oversee the Idd case. The statement from the attorney’s office made no mention of the role of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Idd was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on Dec. 30 after investigators say he fired a gun at officers. Police said they were attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of the Holiday gas station at Cedar Avenue and East 36th Street.

Idd's family has disputed the police narrative that Idd shot first. Idd's death has sparked protests in the city against police brutality.