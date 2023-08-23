Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Heat forces some park closures, youth sports decisions

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Heat forces some park closures

A lot of local youth sports are just getting started and hitting the pause button at the same time because of the stifling heat. But high temperatures and humidity aren’t stopping everything outdoors.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A lot of local youth sports are just getting started and hitting the pause button at the same time because of the stifling heat.

But high temperatures and humidity aren’t stopping everything outdoors.

They’re not letting the heat stop the weekly 

Midweek Music and Market in Bloomington, but coaches and parks officials around the Metro have had to make some tough decisions Wednesday.

Two feet of water and a little shade was all you needed to beat the heat at Van Cleve Park in Minneapolis.

Parents and grandparents filled the pool with kids as an alternative to homes without air conditioning.

What do you prefer? Extreme heat or snow/cold?

On one of the hottest days of the year, we asked some Minnesotans would you rather deal with the oppressive heat or the frigid cold?

"I thought this was the best way to keep her cool," said Janet, who brought her 6-year-old granddaughter.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board shut down all 20 of its rec centers without air conditioning Wednesday and cancelled indoor activities at those locations.

Pools, splash pads, and beaches all stayed open.

"We want people to be safe and we want to make sure that people have access to, you know, cool off when need be," said Larry Umphrey, director of recreation services at the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

Across the Metro, a lot of youth sports are taking the day off or moving inside like Bloomington’s Jefferson High football did.

Plymouth Parks and Rec is letting coaches decide.

Minneapolis typically won’t allow outdoor youth sports when the heat index hits 105, so parks and rec called off Wednesday’s outdoor programs, movies, and concerts with the exceptions of golf and adult sports.

"Missing a day or two of practice is you know a much easier call you know than puttering kids out there in the heat," Umphrey said.

A little two-on-two — even on a shaded basketball court — served as a demonstration of the potential dangers.

"It’s hot, scorching hot," said Jamal Moaliadan. "(We) sweat a lot (and) get tired pretty quickly."