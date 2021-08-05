HealthPartners requiring COVID-19, flu vaccinations for staff

article

HealthPartners is the latest hospital system in Minnesota to institute COVID-19 and influenza vaccination requirements for its employees.

Allina Health, M Health Fairview and Essentia Health announced similar vaccine requirements earlier this week.

According to a news release, HealthPartners staff have until Oct. 30 to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and Nov. 30 for influenza. Employees can file for medical or religious exemptions.

The vaccination requirements also apply to volunteers, students, interns and vendors for the hospital system.

Almost 75% of HealthPartners staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the release. This includes over 98% of clinicians.