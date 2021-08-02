Fairview, Allina Health will require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Fairview and Allina Health are now both requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, the health systems announced.

Fairview announced Monday that flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are considered a workplace requirement for all employees and providers across the M Health Fairview system. The move comes as the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., including in Minnesota.

The deadline for employees to receive the annual flu and the COVID-19 vaccines is Sunday, Oct. 31, and receiving both vaccines is a condition of continued employment with Fairview. Fairview is also developing a medical and religious accommodation process.

Allina Health confirmed that by Oct. 1, all employees must have at least their first shot unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Allina Health officials told FOX 9 its current vaccination rate among staff is 73%, so 27% remain unvaccinated.

