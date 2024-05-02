Head-on crash in Wyoming happened after driver fell asleep: Police

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Wyoming, Minnesota, that police believe happened when one of the drivers fell asleep.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, on April 26, around 11 a.m., responders from several departments responded to a two-car crash on the 8100 block of Pioneer Road in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Police believe that a man driving a Honda CRV traveling northwest on Pioneer Road crossed the center line, and collided with a Dodge Caravan traveling southeast.

Law enforcement says the driver of the Honda CRV, a 63-year-old man, from Lindstrom, Minnesota, said he fell asleep, causing the car to continue straight through the curve in the roadway. The passenger in the Honda CRV, a 62-year-old woman from Lindstrom, died following the crash.

The passenger of the Dodge Caravan, a 76-year-old man from Chisago City, Minnesota, was not wearing his seat belt when the impact occurred, and died following the collision, police said.

The Minnesota State Patrol continues to help with the accident reconstruction investigation.

Charges have not been filed yet.