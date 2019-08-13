Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood

An incident in early August has residents in Minneapolis' East Harriet neighborhood on edge.

Police say on Aug. 2 they responded to the 4200 block of Bryant Avenue South after neighbors reported seeing a man parked in his car.

The man was not arrested, but police did find multiple firearms in the car. The MPD is currently holding the guns until the owner can pass a background check or obtain a court order indicating that the guns should be released to him.

MPD spokesperson John Elder added there is nothing to indicate the guns were obtained unlawfully.

Anyone who sees the car return to the neighborhood is asked to call 911 and have officers make contact with the man.