Gun found at Burnsville High School

A student was arrested and another was questioned after school officials found a gun at Burnsville High School on Tuesday.

Police were called about the concerning situation around 10:40 a.m., with school staff saying they suspected two students had guns. One gun had been discovered and school officials believed another student was also in possession of a weapon.

At the school, Burnsville police were able to recover the weapon and confirmed it was a real firearm that was loaded. However, a second gun was not found during search efforts.

The student found with the gun has been detained, and the second student involved was released after being briefly detained.

It should be noted that police say no threats were made against individuals within the school, nor were any shots fired, and the school did not go into lockdown.