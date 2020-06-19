Group wants to turn burned Minneapolis Police Third Precinct into civil rights museum

A group says they want to turn the Minneapolis police station destroyed when rioters forced their way into the precinct, as tensions following the death of George Floyd boiled over, into a civil rights museum.

The initiative is being touted by a new nonprofit organization known as "The Minneapolis Civil Rights Museum Project." In a press release, the group says it is a "multiracial community of individuals" who want to see the destroyed police station become a "symbol of justice for racial equality."

The destruction of the Third Precinct came as unrest hit a peak in Minneapolis, two days after Floyd's death, with multiple stores and businesses along Lake Street near the precinct being looted, damaged, and sometimes set on fire.

As protesters pushed there way into the building, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey order officers to evacuate the building. No officers were injured in the incident.

The group says they would like to see the museum include a history of the protests that followed Floyd's death and honor people who died in police altercations.

"A reimagining of the location of the destroyed Third Precinct as a unifying, community-building space that represents the ongoing struggle for racial justice, and immortalizes victims of racism—is the hope we need, now," writes the group's president Mohamed Yousif.

In the past week, two people are facing charges in connection to the fires.