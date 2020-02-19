Group trying to send 2,000 pounds of mayonnaise to Mayo Clinic after acceptance letter error

A group is trying to send 2,000 pounds of mayonnaise to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine after the school accidentally emailed about 360 acceptance letters to prospective students.

According to a release, last week, the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine "erroneously emailed approximately 360 letters of acceptance to talented, engaging individuals seeking an appointment at the medical school."

Shortly after the emails were sent, a technical error was discovered, and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign is working to send 2,000 pounds of mayonnaise to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, writing that the school "waited for four hours to respond with an unapologetic rescinding of those acceptances followed by a phone call to place every individual on the waitlist."

The page creator wrote that "out of spite," they are working to send the mayonnaise directly to the Admissions Director.