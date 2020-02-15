Mayo Clinic accidentally emails acceptance letters to hundreds of prospective medical students

Officials with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota apologized after about 360 medical students were accidentally emailed acceptance letters Thursday.

According to officials, the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine "erroneously emailed approximately 360 letters of acceptance to talented, engaging individuals seeking an appointment at the medical school."

Shortly after the emails were sent, a technical error was discovered, and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

"Shortly afterward, applicants were notified by email and phone call, and those calls are still continuing. We deeply regret having caused disappointment to these applicants, and we are continuing to investigate the issue," officials said in a statement.

