Groundbreaking takes place for large I-94 construction project from Albertville to Monticello

Many Minnesota lawmakers, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, kicked off construction on the "I-94 Gap Project" with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

The project is set to close the gap between Albertville and Monticello and expand Interstate 94, to help alleviate traffic for travelers heading north.

What's expected from the project?

A map of the project between Albertville and Monticello. Photo courtesy of MnDOT. Expand

I-94 will be expanded to six lanes, with three in each direction, between Monitcello and Albertville.

There will also be a third lane added from County Road 37 in Albertville to west of Highway 25 in Monticello. A third eastbound lane will be added from west of Highway 25 to County Road 19 in Monticello.

The westbound bridge over Wright County Road 19 in Albertville will be replaced, and the westbound bridge over County Road 75 in Monticello will be widened.

Also, underground pipes will be replaced or repaired, and noise walls will be installed along I-94 in Monticello.

When will construction start and end?

From July 22 until late fall 2024, periodic single-lane closures on both directions of I-94 between Wright County Road 37 in Albertville and Highway 25 in Monticello are expected. They will happen mostly overnight between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Major construction is expected to start in spring 2025 and end by fall 2026.

