Greta Van Fleet announces Xcel Energy Center tour date

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Touring for their third studio album Starcatcher, Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a tour date at Xcel Energy Center.

Visiting St. Paul on Sept. 3, the Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey throughout the worldwide tour.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning on April 19 at 10 a.m.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.